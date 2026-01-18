AEW Releases Trey Miguel Days After Signing New Deal

Trey Miguel has been released from his contract with All Elite Wrestling, just days after signing a new deal with the company.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Miguel’s AEW release took place within a very short window following his official signing. The move comes as a surprise, particularly given that Miguel had only recently arrived in the promotion alongside his Rascalz stablemates—Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed—after their contracts with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling expired at the end of 2025.

The situation became public on January 18, when Miguel posted a message on his personal Instagram account indicating he would be stepping away from wrestling altogether. “Taking a break from wrestling. Please respect my space and don’t tag me in any posts or comments. Go support the Rascalz still.”

Miguel’s absence was immediately noticeable on the January 17 episode of AEW Collision, where The Rascalz appeared without him. Fightful Select later confirmed that Miguel was not backstage when the segment was filmed on January 14.

As of now, no specific reason has been provided for Miguel’s release. Fightful Select reported that AEW and Miguel parted ways on amicable terms, with no reported heat or disciplinary issues involved.

Miguel had been a mainstay of TNA Wrestling since 2018, establishing himself as one of the promotion’s most dynamic X-Division competitors. While Wentz and Xavier previously signed with WWE as MSK, Miguel chose to remain with TNA at the time. The Rascalz later reunited on TNA television in late 2025 before making the jump to AEW.

At this point, Miguel’s future in the wrestling industry remains unclear, with his public statement suggesting an indefinite hiatus rather than an immediate move to another promotion.