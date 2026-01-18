Seth Rollins Names AEW Star He Misses Being Around

Seth Rollins recently shared a candid reflection about a former colleague he genuinely misses.

In an interview with CBR, the former World Heavyweight Champion admitted that Claudio Castagnoli—now a standout in AEW and the reigning CMLL World Heavyweight Champion—is someone he wishes he still saw in person.

Rollins explained that while being away from home means missing his daughter Roux, Castagnoli stands out as a peer whose absence is felt on the road. “You know who I miss? This is a weird one. I miss Claudio. Well, I haven’t seen Claudio in a long time. I feel like it’s been too long. I don’t know the time.”

Before Castagnoli departed WWE in 2022, the two were often positioned as fierce rivals on television. Behind the scenes, however, Rollins revealed that they shared a close friendship—one built around a mutual passion for coffee.

That bond extended into what Rollins jokingly referred to as a “coffee club,” which also includes John Cena. Despite now working for different companies, Rollins said the group still keeps in touch. “I talk to him all the time, but I haven’t been in his presence. So, I miss Claudio. Fellow coffee enthusiast. We keep in touch via the coffee texts with John, but it’s just not the same.”

While Rollins remains a cornerstone of WWE Raw, Castagnoli has flourished elsewhere, becoming a top star in All Elite Wrestling while also holding the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre World Heavyweight Championship.

The comments offer a rare glimpse into the real-life relationships that endure beyond company lines—reminding fans that even amid rivalry and competition, genuine friendships still exist in professional wrestling.