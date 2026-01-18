Backstage News On Elayna Black’s Contract Status With TNA Wrestling

This past Thursday night, the debut episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC featured Daria Rae, the new Director of Operations and a former WWE star known as Sonya Deville.

She introduced Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in WWE, as the latest addition to TNA’s Knockouts division.

According to Fightful Select, TNA Wrestling has signed Black to a one-year deal, and she will be a full-time member of the roster.

Black first competed in TNA in October 2019. Over five years later, in January 2025, she returned to the promotion under the name Cora Jade while still under contract with WWE, thanks to a working relationship between the two companies. Jade was released from WWE in May 2025.

After her release, she briefly returned to the independent circuit as Elayna Black. However, in July 2025, Black announced that she would be stepping away from professional wrestling to focus on her mental health, resulting in the cancellation of her bookings for the remainder of the year.