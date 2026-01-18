WWE Reveals The Greatest Royal Rumble Returns Of All Time

WWE has released a new video ranking what it considers the greatest returns in Royal Rumble history, highlighting surprise comebacks that generated massive reactions and altered the course of WrestleMania seasons. From shocking injury returns to long-awaited homecomings, the list spans multiple eras of the company.

Here is WWE’s official Top 10 Greatest Royal Rumble Returns Ever, in ranked order:

1. John Cena — 2008

Cena’s unannounced return from a torn pectoral muscle at Madison Square Garden remains the gold standard. His recovery timeline made the comeback almost unbelievable, and the eruption from the crowd cemented it as legendary.

2. Cody Rhodes — 2023

After returning to WWE in 2022 and then suffering a serious injury, Rhodes’ Rumble comeback marked the start of his modern WrestleMania-era legacy and reignited his pursuit of the WWE Championship.

3. Edge — 2020

Nine years removed from a career-ending neck injury, Edge’s return stunned fans and instantly became one of the most emotional moments in Rumble history.

4. Alexa Bliss — 2025

Bliss’ return added a modern entry to the list, blending star power, character intrigue, and surprise timing to produce one of the loudest reactions in recent years.

5. Roddy Piper — 2008

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s surprise appearance was a nostalgia-heavy moment that connected generations and reminded fans of his enduring star presence.

6. Naomi — 2024

Naomi’s comeback marked a major moment in the women’s division, reintroducing her with renewed energy and strong fan support.

7. Rob Van Dam — 2009

RVD’s return signaled his official comeback after time away and brought instant credibility and excitement back to the mid-to-main event scene.

8. Rey Mysterio — 2018

Mysterio’s Rumble return reestablished the lucha legend as a major player and delivered one of the most feel-good moments of the modern era.

9. The Undertaker — 2003

The Deadman’s return reinforced his aura at a time when WWE was transitioning eras, reminding fans why he was one of the most dominant forces in company history.

10. Chris Jericho — 2013

Jericho’s silent, troll-heavy return was classic “Y2J,” instantly becoming a talking point and proving that less can sometimes be more.

The Royal Rumble has long been WWE’s most effective stage for surprise returns, blending unpredictability with massive live reactions. As WWE gears up for future Rumbles, fans will once again be waiting for the countdown clock to deliver the next unforgettable comeback moment.