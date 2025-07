WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place tonight at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the show:

* LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins

* Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jimmy Uso (WWE U.S. Title)

* Randy Orton (w/ Jelly Roll) vs. Drew McIntyre (w/ Logan Paul)

* Gunther (c) vs. Bill Goldberg (WWE World Heavyweight Title)

Join us here tonight for live WWR Saturday Night’s Main Event results.