Backstage News On Triple H Missing This Week’s WWE RAW

The absence of Triple H from WWE Monday Night RAW this week surprised some fans due to the importance of the show, as WWE had one of its most anticipated Raw episodes in recent memory with the fallout from last Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event.

The show also saw the return of CM Punk and Randy Orton to RAW, with Orton opening the show and Punk closing it with a promo about why he’s back in WWE.

Bruce Prichard was in charge of the show. When it was reported earlier this week that Triple H wasn’t there, it was said he was pulled away on “other WWE business,” and his absence was expected.

According to PWInsider, Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan have been in Los Angeles for several days.

The two WWE executives are working to secure the media rights deal for RAW in the future, as the show’s rights expire next fall. It was also mentioned that there are several suitors at this time.