Backstage News On Upcoming Changes To The WWE Commentary Team

WWE confirmed the new announce teams on Wednesday, which will begin next month.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves will be the broadcast crew for WWE SmackDown when it moves from FOX to USA Network next month. At the same time, Joe Tessitore will take over play-by-play for Raw, partnering with Wade Barrett.

Tessitore was revealed as the latest member of WWE’s commentary team earlier this month. Tessitore has previously broadcast NFL Monday Night Football and College Football Playoff games.

Graves and Barrett have been on SmackDown’s commentary crew since February. Pat McAfee, who usually calls Raw with Cole, is taking a break from the organization.

Tessitore is expected to join SmackDown in January, while Cole will return to Raw to kick off the Netflix series. McAfee will join Cole around that time, once the college football season concludes.

According to PWTorch, WWE was not unhappy with Graves, which is why he returned to his role as a color commentator. Reportedly, “WWE Head of Media & Production Lee Fitting was a big booster of Tessitore, whom he has been friends with for years.”

Soon after Fitting was hired by WWE, he began pitching Tessitore for the position. Joe made a strong impression and appeared to be a knowledgeable fan of the WWE product during WrestleMania 40.

Despite his WWE commitments, Tessitore will remain with ESPN, where he broadcasts college football and Top Rank boxing.