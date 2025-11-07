Backstage News On Which WWE NXT Stars Could Be Called Up Next

Sean Ross Sapp recently addressed a fan’s question in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers regarding potential WWE NXT call-ups and which wrestlers might be moving to the main roster next.

According to Sapp, NXT star Jordynne Grace is a strong candidate for a call-up, as she is reportedly already earning “main roster money.” He also mentioned that former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne is at the top of the list for potential call-ups, citing her title reign as a reason for her promotion soon.

Additionally, Sapp suggested that an NXT wrestler like Wendy Choo could be considered for a “sink or swim” opportunity on the main roster.

Following the return of the WWE Draft in 2023 and 2024, no draft took place this year; instead, WWE used a “transfer window” to move Superstars between rosters. It remains unclear if WWE plans to implement another transfer window for NXT call-ups in the near future.

Grace signed a multi-year contract with WWE earlier this year and debuted at the Royal Rumble, competing in the Women’s Rumble match. She subsequently joined the NXT roster during NXT Vengeance Day. Jayne recently completed a lengthy run as the NXT Women’s Champion, holding the title for 150 days before losing it last month to Tatum Paxley at NXT Halloween Havoc.

During her reign, Jayne also held the TNA Knockouts World Title, making her a double champion. She signed with WWE in early 2021 and joined the NXT roster later that same year.