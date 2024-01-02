Backstage News On Who Could Replace Kevin Dunn As WWE’s Executive Producer

As previously reported by PWMania.com, longtime WWE executive producer Kevin Dunn, who worked with the company for more than three decades, will be leaving the global conglomerate after being a huge part of its business and history.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the decision surrounding Dunn’s departure from WWE was inevitable, especially after Vince McMahon started to lose power and it was expected from that moment on that Dunn would retire or be replaced and while some in the company knew Dunn would be leaving, many were still surprised by the news. Meltzer also noted that the process of Dunn’s decision to step down goes back a couple of months and really stems from McMahon losing power behind-the-scenes in the company.

In terms of who will be replacing Dunn, the decision has yet to be made, but there are already a few people being discussed to fill in the position of WWE executive producer including Mike Mansury, although it is believed that Mansury is under a long-term deal with AEW. Another name that has been mentioned is Marty Miller.

There was reportedly an attempt to make Chris Kaiser the Executive Producer, who would handle the budgets, with Dunn handling the shows and making the final decisions, however things ended up going a different route.

With Dunn now gone, Miller could be brought in as the person who will handle the production from the truck, with Kaiser handling the budget side of things, however that is purely speculation at this point.