Backstage News On Why The Young Bucks Didn’t Want A Meeting With CM Punk

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Elite allegedly canceled a meeting with CM Punk prior to the 2023 AEW All In PPV event.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that around the time of the meeting, AEW “informed The Young Bucks of a legal letter sent to the company that claimed they had violated the agreement from months back to not talk negatively about the other publicly.”

The letter was apparently sent in response to a Being The Elite skit in which they wanted Matt to apologize for messing up an endorsement deal, despite the fact that Punk’s name was never mentioned.

Meltzer discussed how the legal letter, along with other Punk-related issues involving names like Ryan Nemeth and Christopher Daniels, led to the Bucks declining the idea of meeting.

According to Meltzer, “one person very close to the situation said that the Bucks had said if six months went by without any issues, they would have been willing to sit down and work with him.”

Other minor and unreported incidents involving Punk, according to Meltzer, are also believed to have occurred.