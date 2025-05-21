Backstage News On Why WWE NXT Tampa Event Was Canceled

WWE has canceled its scheduled NXT television taping in Tampa, Florida, which was set to take place next week at the Yuengling Center. According to a new report from PWInsider.com, the decision was made primarily due to concerns over low ticket sales and how the atmosphere would translate on television.

While the event had already moved a fair number of tickets, the sales reportedly fell short of expectations for a venue the size of the Yuengling Center. WWE officials ultimately opted to relocate the taping back to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando — NXT’s home base.

“The show would come across stronger in terms of atmosphere on television from the WWE Performance Center,” the report noted, citing internal discussions.

With the Performance Center located just a short drive from Tampa, the move allows WWE to maintain production logistics while ensuring a tighter, more energetic crowd for the broadcast. Officials reportedly felt that running the show in a larger arena with a smaller turnout might create a visually underwhelming presentation for TV viewers.

The WWE Performance Center has consistently served as a reliable and dynamic setting for NXT events, offering full control over lighting, sound, and crowd engagement — all key factors in WWE’s presentation strategy.

