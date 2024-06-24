Backstage News On WrestleMania, SummerSlam & Royal Rumble Heading To Indianapolis

WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble, the company’s three biggest stadium events, will now take place in Indianapolis thanks to a partnership between WWE and Indiana Sports Corp.

It all begins with the Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium, which will eventually host a two-night SummerSlam and a two-night WrestleMania. Throughout the partnership, WWE will broadcast Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and other live events from Indiana arenas such as Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville. The possibility of a Royal Rumble in February has long been discussed.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that they were told that avoiding Super Bowl weekend and NFL playoffs was important in that decision, so they decided to move it back a week from where it normally is. However, it is unclear whether Rumble will remain in the new month in the future.

The report stated, “Those we spoke to in WWE said that the Minnesota expansion to two nights was the start of that event, likely moving to two nights moving forward.” WWE has held WrestleMania as a two-night event since 2020, with the Royal Rumble being the next permanent option in the future. One long-time WWE executive told Fightful that it is certainly built in a way that would easily work for this concept.

According to Fightful, WWE sources highlighted the benefits of holding events in Indianapolis, such as “the ease of access in the city, proximity to other major cities, and the indoor stadium.”