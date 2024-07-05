Backstage News On WWE Changing Tamyra Mensah-Stock’s Name

Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who made history at the Tokyo Olympics, made her much-anticipated debut on WWE television earlier this week. This significant event will be broadcast this evening, marking a new chapter in her illustrious career.

She won the Olympic gold medal at 68 kilograms at the Tokyo Games in 2021, becoming the first black woman to do so in freestyle wrestling. She won her second world title at the 2022 World Championship in Belgrade, Serbia.

Her journey to the WWE was marked by anticipation and excitement. In March, she triumphed over Breanna Covington in her first NXT house show match in Melbourne, Florida. The thrill peaked when she made her in-ring TV debut on Tuesday during the NXT Level Up tapings, competing in a singles match.

Tyra Mae Steele, who won an Olympic gold medal, faced Wren Sinclair. Many people have questioned why the company gave her a ring name instead of her real name. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fans are not the only ones who ask this question; employees also do.

Meltzer stated, “The feeling is that the average WWE fan doesn’t know her name, so they should give her a name they know, unlike with Jade Cargill, where the idea was that the average WWE fan already knows her name and that name has cache.”

According to one source, “for a long time, they didn’t show interest, and the reason they did was because of the gold medal.”

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night after SmackDown on Peacock.