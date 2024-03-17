Backstage News On WWE Making Change To SmackDown Match

Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Memphis, Tennessee, was a jam-packed episode. However, the company needed to make a last-minute change to it.

The show included appearances by Rey Mysterio and The Rock, as well as Bayley vs. Dakota Kai, Randy Orton vs. Grayson Waller, and two WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Title Qualifying Matches – The New Catch Republic vs. Pretty Deadly and LWO vs. Legado del Fantasma.

WWE continued to build for WrestleMania 40 by having The Rock perform a concert segment to open the show, while Legado del Fantasma and New Catch Republic advanced to the Tag Team Title Ladder Match.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the LWO vs. Legado del Fantasma match was scheduled for two segments. However, it ended up getting 11 minutes due to entrances and post-match.