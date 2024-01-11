Backstage News On WWE Officials Keeping An Eye On Kevin Patrick

Kevin Patrick is on the hot seat with some WWE employees now that he is no longer working alongside Michael Cole.

Last August, it was announced that Michael Cole and Wade Barrett would be the RAW commentators. Cole remained on SmackDown while being joined by Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves, following the teams of Patrick and Graves on RAW and Cole and Barrett on SmackDown.

At the time of the change, it was reported that WWE was high on Patrick and believed that working with Cole would help him grow as a broadcaster. Beginning with the new year, the teams consisted of two men booths, bringing Cole’s tenure on SmackDown to an end.

According to PWInsider, some WWE officials are keeping an eye on Patrick’s performance on SmackDown without Cole as the lead play-by-play announcer.

It was also stated that some people believe Patrick will need to step up as an announcer in the coming months if he wants to keep his job.