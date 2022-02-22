Backstage News On WWE Planning More Main Roster vs. NXT Feuds

WWE is in the middle of the second program involving a star from Raw feuding with an NXT star. The first program was between AJ Styles and Grayson Waller. The current feud is between Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler as the two stars will wrestle on tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 with the winner becoming the next #1 contender for Bron Breakker’s NXT Title.

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is planning to do more main roster vs. NXT feuds going forward as they believe having the star power of a main roster talent will help build the NXT 2.0 ratings.

The expectation is Ziggler will be around in NXT until after April and then they will bring in someone else from the main roster, preferably from Raw as both shows air on the USA Network.