Backstage News On WWE RAW Segment With CM Punk, Drew McIntyre & Seth Rollins

CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins exchanged words on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, making it one of the show’s most interesting and memorable moments.

It set up Punk’s announcement as the guest commentator for Rollins’ World Title defense against McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. The moment felt more genuine and unique than in previous segments.

They fired a variety of shots at each other, and while it felt loose, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that those in the company said there was a general outline of where they were supposed to go rather than scripted word for word. It was said, “The talent knew they were all going to just go for it and see what happen.”

Adam Pearce produced the segment. According to the report, “We’re told that WWE production wasn’t anticipating CM Punk’s line where he cursed, and there was a memo sent to talent recently that discouraged them from swearing on the air.”

They haven’t heard of any problems backstage since the promos.