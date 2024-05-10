Backstage News On WWE SmackDown Moving To The USA Network Sooner Than Expected

WWE SmackDown will debut on USA Network on Friday, September 13, according to an announcement made by NBCUniversal on Thursday. This is earlier than anticipated as the two networks recently announced a five-year agreement that will expire when SmackDown’s FOX rights are up.

The original press release announcing the deal stated that the show would air on the cable network in October. This comes as Raw is set to leave the USA Network for Netflix in January, while NXT will move to the CW Network in October.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, FOX will move several September episodes of SmackDown to FS1 due to college football. The USA Network agreed to see the show early on September 13th. The network is in more US homes than FS1.

Seattle is set to host the return episode, and it will have a full card. The plan is to mark WWE Week from September 9 to September 13. In prime time, the network will air Fast & Furious films starring John Cena and The Rock, as well as “Blockers” with Cena and the documentary “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal”.

Meltzer added that SmackDown will continue to air on Fridays when it moves to the USA Network.