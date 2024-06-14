Backstage News On WWE Writing Ricochet Off TV

Ricochet’s contract with WWE will expire as soon as he tests the free agent market, with the anticipation that he will sign with AEW.

However, this does not imply that WWE did not wish to keep him. It was revealed last week that Ricochet had given his notice to WWE, which resulted in him losing the WWE Speed Title to Andrade before leaving the company on Monday’s Raw.

Bron Breakker threw the fan favorite star into a WWE production vehicle and slammed through the windshield of a car, putting an end to his broadcast career. WWE later issued a statement informing fans that Ricochet suffered several upper body injuries and will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.

There was conversation during Raw about Ricochet making one more appearance for the organization so that WWE could capitalize on the situation. This is because he still has time left on his contract and has acquired popularity among supporters.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE didn’t want to lose him, and because people change their minds, “the angle was done to give him a great reason to return if he had second thoughts.”

According to reports, the corporation had ideas for him on whether or not he should stay and how to write him off TV.

The belief remains that he is on his way out.