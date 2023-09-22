Backstage News On WWE’s Decision To Release Wrestlers Following Endeavor’s Acquisition

Following Endeavor’s acquisition, multiple WWE superstars were released from the company on Thursday morning.

Following the merger with UFC, there were plans to cut $50 million to $100 million in expenses, though it was initially thought that WWE/NXT talent would not be released.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer newsletter noted the following reasons for WWE’s decision to make the cuts:

“The key to the releases were talent making main roster money but not being used on the main roster and with the idea that they were not going to be used in the future. ‘It’s time in vs. how much money you are paid vs. return on investment,’ said one WWE official regarding the talent cuts.”

It was reported that everyone with main roster contracts have 90-day non-compete clauses and will be able to work elsewhere starting on December 20th.