Backstage News On WWE’s Future Plans For Carmelo Hayes

Former WWE NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes is set to face Trick Williams at the 2024 Stand and Deliver PLE on Saturday, April 6th.

Fightful.com’s Corey Brennan reported on WWE’s future plans for Hayes. Brennan wrote, “Fightful Select has been told that Carmelo Hayes has been set for a main roster callup since prior to the Royal Rumble in January. Hayes is expected to move up to the main roster fulltime shortly after Stand And Deliver.”

It was added that officials are reportedly pushing for Hayes vs. Williams to headline Stand and Deliver, despite the fact that it is not a title match. It’s said that a final decision on which match will end the show is still pending.