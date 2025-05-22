WWE Veteran Drawing Major Praise For In-Ring Performances In WWE And Beyond

Veteran WWE Superstar Natalya is earning high praise from within the company and beyond, following a string of standout performances both on WWE television and in independent promotions, according to WrestleVotes.

Speaking on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio via SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass, sources reportedly shared glowing feedback from WWE officials:

“We are told the company as a whole has been thrilled with the recent performances of Nattie Neidhart…”

The praise extends well beyond the WWE ring. Natalya recently competed in Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport over WrestleMania weekend, and once again stepped outside the WWE umbrella this past weekend at the 2025 NWA Crockett Cup. There, she faced off against NWA Women’s World Champion Kenzie Paige in a match held at the legendary ECW Arena in Philadelphia.

“Those we spoke to said that the match absolutely stole the show and was a testament to Nattie’s recent work,” WrestleVotes added.

Back on WWE programming, Natalya also delivered an acclaimed performance in a Triple Threat Match on Monday Night Raw this week, competing against Roxanne Perez and Becky Lynch. The bout reportedly received significant backstage praise, further solidifying her current momentum.

“There was some significant high praise coming out of Monday’s three-way match with Nattie, Roxanne, Perez, and Becky Lynch, as that match was very well received backstage.”

With nearly two decades of experience, Natalya continues to evolve — not only stepping up her in-ring intensity but also building bridges across promotions. Her recent run is being viewed as a career renaissance, reminding fans and officials alike why she remains a cornerstone of WWE’s women’s division.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Natalya’s resurgence, cross-promotional wrestling news, and all the latest from the WWE Universe.