Karrion Kross Furious Over WWE Contract Details Being Leaked

Karrion Kross has broken his silence on reports surrounding his WWE contract status — and he’s not happy about how it was made public.

In March 2025, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Kross was in a contract year, with his current WWE deal believed to expire sometime this summer. Kross originally re-signed with WWE in the summer of 2022 on a three-year contract, following his surprise return to the company.

However, in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Kross addressed the leak directly and admitted the situation hit a nerve.

“Whoever did it like that put me over the edge,” Kross said. “Because that was also happening… shortly after AOP and [Paul] Ellering were gone. It was just kind of one thing after another. So it was very — I’m still pretty pissed about that.”

Kross emphasized the importance of privacy and expressed frustration at how internal contract information found its way online.

“I don’t know who did it. It’s impossible to say. I have no idea,” he continued. “But I was kind of out of my mind at that moment… and it’s just privacy, yeah? What I mean, like — who the hell is supposed to know about that, you know?”

"That put me over the edge because that was also happening shortly after AOP and Ellering were gone. It was just like kind of one thing after another. I'm still pretty pissed about that. I was kind of out of my mind at that moment."@realKILLERkross on contract info being… pic.twitter.com/XXHENVdyLr — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 21, 2025

The former NXT Champion has remained a prominent fixture on Friday Night SmackDown since returning to the company, though his on-screen direction has seen a mix of highs and lulls. As his reported contract expiration nears, speculation continues to grow over whether Kross will re-sign with WWE or explore new opportunities.

