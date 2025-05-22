Goldberg Shares Positive Update On Training Ahead Of WWE Retirement Match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is gradually gearing up for his long-awaited retirement match, which is expected to take place during Summer 2025. In a recent appearance on the Carcast podcast, the 58-year-old legend provided an encouraging update on his physical condition and ongoing preparation.

“I feel a little bit better, I’ve gained a little bit of weight, man… I’m getting there,” Goldberg shared. “I’ve got a little bit of time left. Slowly but surely — Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

The former WCW icon also confirmed that, for now, he is injury-free, despite the challenges of balancing discipline with enthusiasm during training.

“I’m injury free as of right now,” he said. “It’s really tough to control myself.”

Goldberg detailed his current rehabilitation process, especially focusing on recovery from shoulder issues that significantly impacted him back in December. Drawing a comparison to car restoration, the powerhouse explained the methodical approach he’s taking.

“It’s like rebuilding a car. You’ve got to strip it down to the bare minimum and sequentially build it in a logical form… I can’t get overzealous and put stuff on before it’s time.”

Despite the slow pace, Goldberg remains optimistic about his journey back to the ring.

“It’s a very slow process, but I think the way I’m going about it is hopefully gonna work.”

With his final WWE match on the horizon, Goldberg continues to train with purpose — determined to go out on his own terms. While his opponent and venue are yet to be officially announced, the anticipation continues to build for one of wrestling’s most intense performers to close his legendary career with a fitting sendoff.

