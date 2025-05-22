Photos: Brock Lesnar Spotted With New Look During WWE Hiatus

Brock Lesnar has kept a low profile since stepping away from WWE programming, but the former multi-time World Champion was recently spotted in public — and fans are buzzing about his noticeably new look.

Lesnar was seen enjoying a quiet outing alongside his wife, former WWE Superstar Rena “Sable” Lesnar. While the details of the occasion remain private, what drew immediate attention was Lesnar’s hairstyle, as the usually clean-cut “Beast Incarnate” was sporting long hair — a significant shift from the severe buzz cuts or tight fades fans are used to seeing during his in-ring career.

This isn’t the first time Lesnar has embraced a different style during his time away from the spotlight. He’s previously been seen growing out full beards or altering his look altogether during breaks — something fans have come to expect during his signature off-grid hiatuses.

The Lesnars are known for leading a private, rural lifestyle on their farm in Canada, rarely stepping into the public eye unless tied to a WWE appearance. However, this latest sighting of Lesnar — relaxed and off-duty — has reignited speculation about his WWE future.

At this time, Brock Lesnar is not expected to return to WWE television in the immediate future. His absence is connected to the ongoing legal situation involving a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against John Laurinaitis, Vince McMahon, and WWE. Lesnar was later identified as the unnamed champion referenced in the early reports tied to the case.

As WWE’s legal team continues to evaluate the situation, it has been reported that Lesnar will not be brought back under any circumstance until he is formally cleared of involvement.

While his future in WWE remains uncertain, Lesnar’s surprise appearance and altered look are a reminder of his enigmatic presence — a force that remains headline-worthy, even without setting foot in the ring.

