Backstage News On WWE’s New Indie Wrestling Development Program

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced last week the launch of a new indie wrestling development program, and several prospects were officially revealed on Thursday.

According to PostWrestling.com, the project has been in the works for quite some time. A source familiar with the program told the outlet that it was unlikely to be developed under the previous regime because Paul “Triple H” Levesque is a stronger supporter of independent wrestling than Vince McMahon. Gabe Sapolsky is alleged to be “heavily involved” in the operations.

PostWrestling also stated, “At this juncture there are no restrictions when it comes to talent under WWE ID deals doing jobs on shows or taking bookings. When asked about AEW extra work, we were informed that WWE would not prevent its talent from taking those bookings. When it comes to talent losing on outside shows, that was greatly relaxed over this new regime including recent losses by Brinley Reece and Wendy Choo on TNA shows.”

It has not been confirmed whether WWE ID talents will be covered for medical expenses if they are injured. The contract values are also unknown.