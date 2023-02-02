Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39, Brock Lesnar Unlikely Opponent

WWE is reportedly considering a major Triple Threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.

It is expected that GUNTHER will not compete against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, which makes room for GUNTHER to face Sheamus or McIntyre. As it turns out, both men could face Gunther at WrestleMania 39.

According to WrestleVotes, GUNTHER will defend the WWE Intercontinental Title on The Grandest Stage of Them All against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

While the match has not been finalised, it has been noted that there are a number of supporters within creative who not only want the match, but also want it near the top of the card.

“I’m told while not decided 100%, there are plans to feature an Intercontinental Championship 3 way match at WrestleMania: Gunther v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre. There are a number of supporters within creative that not only want the match, but they want it towards the top. TBD,” WrestleVotes reports.

The top two WrestleMania matches were announced this week on WWE Raw, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing Cody Rhodes and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair facing Rhea Ripley.

