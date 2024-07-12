Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For John Cena’s Retirement Tour

Fans are still talking about John Cena’s WWE in-ring retirement in 2025, which he announced during Money in the Bank.

During his promo, the former WWE Champion stated that he will be on Raw when it moves to Netflix, but that the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 2025 will be his final appearances. He intends to wrestle throughout the year, aiming to work 30-40 matches.

It should be noted that Cena’s final match will not be at WrestleMania, as he intends to work throughout the year. Various names have been mentioned in Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

However, the report stated that they were told, “Nothing is for sure as far as opponents, and he’s discussing who he would like to work with.” Meltzer added, “There is a tentative schedule, including major arenas and overseas dates.”

Cena previously made a surprise appearance on Raw’s post-WrestleMania episode for a quick six-man tag team match, assisting The Miz and R-Truth to victory. The night before, he competed in the WrestleMania XL main event against Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.