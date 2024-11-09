Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For The New Day Possibly Splitting Up

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) have been having a lot of arguments over the past few months, and tensions have been rising between the two WWE veterans to the point that a split has been teased.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The New Day are expected to split up and it is possible that it will happen during their 10-year Anniversary Show. WWE previously noted the 10-year anniversary celebration of the stable will take place on an upcoming episode of RAW after making their in-ring debut on November 28th, 2014.

WWE also announced they have already filmed a lot of content for The New Day’s 10-year anniversary.