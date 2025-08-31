Backstage News On WWE’s Policy For Injured Talent

According to Fightful Select, WWE generally prefers not to feature talent on its programming if they are out of action due to injury.

Instead, they typically keep injured wrestlers offscreen. While a wrestler like Liv Morgan could potentially be used in a storyline while injured, WWE tends to avoid this approach.

The report outlines several reasons for this preference. Firstly, WWE utilizes wrestler returns to generate crowd reactions, or “pops.” Having talent return only when they are fully recovered allows WWE to maximize their contributions to the television product.

Additionally, there are contractual considerations; WWE contracts usually freeze when a wrestler is injured, unless this provision has been changed during negotiations.

If WWE continues to work with an injured performer, their contract does not freeze. This has occurred in the past with wrestlers who remained involved in WWE programming despite their injuries.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more backstage insights and breaking news.