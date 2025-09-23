Backstage News On WWE’s Reaction To Former Stars Appearing In TNA Wrestling

During a recent Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed WWE’s perspective on former talent appearing in TNA Wrestling.

According to Sapp, WWE isn’t bitter about the situation, particularly given the current working relationship between the two promotions.

Sapp said, “There are naturally some that are like, okay, I want to just make sure I’m paid as a result of that. That way you’re not a mark for yourself.”

He continued, “You know, outside of Andrade being released for disciplinary reasons, I haven’t heard of anything like that. But they were very quick to sign the former Jakara Jackson.”

Sapp added, “I know that people in WWE still think highly of her and want to see what she does outside of WWE.”