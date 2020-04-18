Backstage News Regarding Production of Money In The Bank Matches

Fightful.com is reporting that WWE flew wrestlers out to Stamford, CT on Tuesday and multiple matches were filmed simultaneously at WWE’s headquarters. Matches were reportedly filmed in a more cinematic style than a typical match but it’s not known to what degree.

Filming apparently started early in the morning and lasted until around midnight. Fightful noted that there was a minor issue during filming:

“We’re told there was also a hiccup that caused filming to stop for an undetermined period of time, but was eventually settled.”

It’s also being said that talent were trying to stay warm during filming as it was cold outside.