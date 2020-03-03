Backstage News Regarding Randy Orton Storyline With Edge – Beth Phoenix

In regards to the Randy Orton storyline with Edge and Beth Phoenix, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following:

“A lot of what is playing out on TV is coming from Paul Heyman but I am told that Randy Orton and Edge have been giving a lot of their input on this storyline.”

“I was told that the attack on Phoenix is not a sign that we will see more men attacking women on WWE TV.”

Davis added that the idea is to include real-life events in the storyline with some parts being exaggerated for TV. It’s believed that when Edge returns, the storyline will be about him wrestling against doctor’s orders and risking paralysis.

Edge was initially advertised for next week’s RAW in Washington, DC but the website for the Capital One Arena removed his name from the advertisement.