TKO President Mark Shapiro Set To Appear At The J.P. Morgan Conference

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, announced that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Shapiro, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for at least 30 days, will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at investor.tkogrp.com.