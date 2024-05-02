Drew McIntyre Reveals He Fractured His Elbow At WWE WrestleMania XL

As PWMania.com previously reported, top WWE star “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, who recently re-signed with the company, had hyperextended his elbow at this past month’s WrestleMania XL and is working the U.K. tour while injured.

McIntyre appeared on an episode of the Pat McAfee Show, where he talked about a number of topics including how he actually fractured his elbow on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, a much more serious injury than initially mentioned.

McIntyre said, “You know what happened at Mania when [CM Punk] attacked me from behind and swept my legs out? He fractured my elbow. Broken bones in it. You know what I did the next day? I wrestled in a four-way match, and I would have won if it wasn’t for CM Punk. I’ve been taping up every week. I did a European tour where I wrestled Jey Uso every single night. He’s sitting on his couch, collecting his big paycheck, thinking he can kiss corporate arse and keep cashing those checks while I’m putting in work. Why is the bad guy? Who is the delusional one? Who is the hypocrite?”

You can check out McIntyre’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)