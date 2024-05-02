WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 Viewership And Rating Report For 4/30/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s Spring Breakin’ Night 2 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 564,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.14 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 14.67% from this past week’s 661,000 viewers and down 30% from last week’s rating of 0.20 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Lola Vice taking on Natalya in an NXT Underground Match.