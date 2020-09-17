Backstage News Regarding The AEW Dynamite Parking Lot Fight

The parking lot fight on this week’s AEW Dynamite episode between the Best Friends and Santana/Ortiz was taped last week. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some details on the production of the match:

“It was originally supposed to be Santana and Ortiz against Pentagon and Fenix, but I believe Santana suggested doing it with the Best Friends. Jerry Lynn had a lot to do with this match. He was involved with a lot of the ideas, but all those guys had ideas.”

“Essentially the concept of the match was Tony Khan’s idea, the match itself was some Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn and these four guys putting it together, but man, I mean it was just fantastic.”