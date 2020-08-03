Backstage News Regarding Today’s WWE RAW Tapings

WWE is taping tonight’s episode of RAW and next week’s show today at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda.com noted the following regarding the tapings:

I've been told, "The shows will happen and air, but there's no attainable goal of quality because everything is decided under the pressure cooker of it all coming down to the very last minute."

Apparently there's a lack of leadership & a lot of stress due to the indecisiveness.

I should add, I've lost count how many consecutive weeks I've been told there's chaos, multiple re-writes, etc going into RAW and SmackDown and of course the show always goes on.

However, the stuff I've been told about what's going on today seems even wilder than usual.

— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 3, 2020