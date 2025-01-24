Backstage Reaction To CM Punk Mentioning Hulk Hogan On WWE RAW

During last Monday’s RAW, top WWE star CM Punk stirred up conversation when he mentioned Hulk Hogan in his promo, declaring that if he encounters Hogan in the Royal Rumble, he’ll throw Hogan’s “dusty ass” over the top rope and end Hulkamania for good.

According to Fightful Select, Punk’s remark about Hogan was unscripted but did not result in any backstage heat. Instead, the line reportedly garnered laughs among the WWE crew, indicating that the off-the-cuff comment was taken in good humor. Hogan has not been confirmed for the Royal Rumble but is rumored to make an appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend.