Backstage Reaction To Kevin Owens Signing New WWE Contract

Kevin Owens has signed a new three-year deal with WWE, reportedly worth $2-3 million per year.

Owens re-signing with the company has been received “unanimously positive” within WWE, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that Owens is well respected and liked within the WWE locker room, with one source referring to him as a “good moral compass” who cares about the safety and well-being of others.

Another WWE source said Owens is deserving of a huge deal for “any number of reasons.”

There was a feeling within WWE that Owens would end up re-signing around three weeks ago. As we’ve noted, Owens’ contract was set to expire at the end of January 2022 but WWE officials began negotiating a new contract back in the fall.

