Backstage Update On Alex Zayne’s Current Contract Status With AEW/ROH

Pro wrestling veteran Alex Zayne has been actively competing on ROH TV, appearing in three episodes since July, with his most recent match taking place during last Monday’s tapings.

According to Fightful Select, Zayne has not yet signed a contract with either AEW or ROH, and there is currently no information regarding the nature of any deal he may have with either promotion.

Previously, Zayne participated in several ROH matches in mid to late 2024, as well as several bouts between 2021 and 2024. He was a regular performer for NJPW from 2021 to 2025 after leaving WWE, where he was known as Ari Sterling on the 205 Live roster.