Backstage Update On Asuka Being Pulled From Weekend WWE Live Events

Fears about Asuka getting injured have been confirmed.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka missed WWE’s live event over the weekend, raising concerns among fans after seeing her limp during the final moments of SmackDown. She had been teaming with Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in losses to Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Zelina Vega at WWE house shows, with her last match taking place on March 10.

Following Friday’s SmackDown, there were concerns that Asuka had sustained an injury. In the main event segment of SmackDown, Asuka injured her leg during a Damage CTRL beatdown of Bayley.

Asuka sustained a knee injury during the segment, which led to her removal from the live event loop for safety reasons, according to PWInsider.

The WWE star is having medical tests done to determine the exact nature of the injury and whether it is something Asuka can recover from.

We wish her speedy recovery.