Backstage Update On Bronson Reed’s WWE Return And Major Creative Plans

Bronson Reed is reportedly closing in on his WWE return, with new reports indicating that the company already has significant creative plans in mind for the powerhouse once he is cleared to compete.

Reed has been sidelined since suffering a distal biceps tear during the February 23, 2026 edition of WWE RAW. Following the injury, WWE announced that he would be out of action “indefinitely.”

According to PWInsider.com, Reed is now considered “very close” to making his comeback. Some within WWE reportedly believe he could return as early as next month, with Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta mentioned as a possible date for his return.

While an exact return date has not been confirmed, another report suggests WWE intends to immediately position Reed as a significant player upon his comeback.

WrestleVotes Radio reports that Reed is expected to return as a “key main event-level heel,” with plans to continue elevating him further up the WWE card.

A potential program with Oba Femi is also reportedly under consideration for later this year. If WWE moves forward with the idea, it would put Reed into a high-profile rivalry with one of the company’s most heavily featured rising stars.

Reed’s injury brought his momentum to an abrupt halt earlier this year, but the latest reports suggest WWE still views him as an important part of its main event picture.

With Reed reportedly nearing the end of his recovery and WWE already discussing major creative possibilities for him, his return could quickly put him back into a prominent position on RAW.