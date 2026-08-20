Pat McAfee Says He Will “Never” Return To WWE Television

Pat McAfee says wrestling fans should not expect to see him return to WWE television following the promise he made ahead of WrestleMania 42.

During the April 3, 2026 edition of WWE SmackDown, McAfee was revealed as the mystery person who had been communicating with Randy Orton. The reveal came after Orton attacked WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, with McAfee subsequently throwing his support behind “The Viper.”

Following the appearance, McAfee posted a video on social media and made a bold promise regarding the outcome of Orton’s WrestleMania match.

His caption read, “I will make a deal with the IWC now..If @RandyOrton doesn’t win at Mania.. I will NEVER be seen OR HEARD on wrestling television AGAIN.”

Orton ultimately failed to win at WrestleMania, with Rhodes emerging victorious.

Months later, McAfee addressed whether he is considering another return to WWE television in a video published to his Instagram story. He referenced his previous promise and insisted that he intends to honor it.

“If Randy would have won, maybe. But I made a promise that I would never, ever— you just made the list— I will never be seen on WWE television ever again. And Cody Rhodes won. He is the one. Wow, what a dog he turned out to be. Maybe he was the right one all along. Maybe I was wrong with what I was saying. But no, wrestling fans can sleep soundly understanding that I will never be back over there.”

McAfee also acknowledged Rhodes’ victory and conceded that his previous assessment of the WWE Champion may have been wrong.

For now, McAfee is publicly sticking to the stipulation he placed on himself before WrestleMania, declaring that his WWE television days are over following Orton’s defeat.

Whether that promise proves permanent remains to be seen, but McAfee’s latest comments leave little ambiguity about his current position: he says he has no plans to return to WWE television.