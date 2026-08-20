Ilja Dragunov Done With WWE

Ilja Dragunov is on his way out of WWE.

Multiple sources reported Thursday that Dragunov’s contract with the company has expired, and he is now exiting WWE. No further details on the departure were given.

Adding to the signs of his exit, Dragunov’s profile on WWE.com has already been shifted over to the Alumni section.

The 32-year-old hasn’t wrestled since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 17, 2026 episode of SmackDown. Before that, his last singles match came on the March 20 SmackDown, where he came up short against Carmelo Hayes in a bid for the WWE United States Championship.

Dragunov, born in Moscow, Russia, debuted on the WWE main roster the night after WrestleMania in 2024, picking up a win over Shinsuke Nakamura.

He leaves the company as a former United States Champion, NXT Champion and NXT United Kingdom Champion.