Nikki Bella Addresses Paige WWE Storyline Being Cut From SmackDown

Nikki Bella is embracing the possibility of taking her ongoing storyline with Paige beyond WWE television, revealing that she already has numerous ideas for continuing the feud online if necessary.

WWE recently published a video across its social media platforms featuring Paige addressing Nikki’s betrayal of her at SummerSlam 2026. The segment appears to have originally been intended for SmackDown but was ultimately left off the broadcast due to time constraints.

Speaking on her podcast alongside her sister Brie Bella, Nikki discussed the social media exchanges that followed and admitted she has been enjoying the opportunity to lean into her heel persona. “I love how we got into our Twitter war, Paige and I. I feel bad ’cause I just have such great stuff to work with. It’s actually fun because you’re like, ‘oh, I could write this.’”

Nikki specifically referenced WWE posting Paige’s response as an online exclusive. She deliberately questioned whether the promo had happened during a commercial break despite knowing how the video was labeled, saying the reaction from fans made the exchange even more enjoyable. “It’s such like a great heel thing. And then when they posted her promo back at me, I was like, ‘oh, was this during commercial break,’ knowing it said online exclusive? It was making people so mad. And I loved that. I’m like, this is so fun.”

Rather than viewing the television time constraints as an obstacle, Nikki believes the situation could potentially become part of the story itself. “At this point I have so many ideas. If it just turns into an online story, why not?”

Nikki explained that the experience reminded her of working in WWE a decade earlier, when talent regularly had to adjust after planned material was changed or removed. “Well, I was just brainstorming yesterday, preparing. You know, it kind of brought me back a decade ago, and I was preparing for, OK, I need to be prepared for these things now that, you know, might get cut.”

She recalled how those situations motivated The Bella Twins to find alternative ways of maximizing whatever opportunities they received. “We always made the most of things, right? It’s how we fought and got fire and made us want to break barriers more.”

Nikki even suggested that repeatedly having their television material cut could become an unconventional advantage, allowing her and Paige to build a storyline primarily through digital content and social media. “And so I just was getting very creative yesterday. It almost would be great to just keep getting cut and making this an online thing with Paige because we do have so much equity in star power.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also pointed to her background in reality television as another potential avenue for expanding the rivalry beyond traditional wrestling segments. “But then I started thinking, we come from the reality era too. So we’ve done so much that goes beyond the ring. And I just was thinking about a lot of things.”

Whatever direction WWE ultimately chooses, Nikki says she is preparing herself to capitalize on it. “I have a lot of ideas, and I’m just prepared for whatever happens. So, and to really just ruffle feathers.”

She closed with a joke about finding inspiration for how to further antagonize Paige. “I’m just going to watch all these movies of these gaslighting men, and I’m going to be taking notes.”

Nikki’s comments suggest that the SummerSlam betrayal remains only the beginning of her latest program with Paige. Whether the next chapter unfolds on WWE television or primarily through the company’s digital platforms, Nikki appears ready to use the circumstances surrounding the cut SmackDown segment as additional fuel for the rivalry.