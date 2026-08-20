Brie Bella Says Bryan Danielson Called 911 After She Blacked Out At Home

Brie Bella has detailed a frightening health scare that occurred while she was recovering from the broken scapula she suffered at WWE SummerSlam 2026.

During the SummerSlam Saturday PLE, Fatal Influence defeated The Bella Twins and Paige in six-woman tag team action. Brie suffered the injury during the match and subsequently required pain medication as part of her recovery.

Speaking on her podcast alongside sister Nikki Bella, Brie explained that the medication caused severe constipation, which eventually contributed to an alarming incident at home. “When you’re on painkillers, you get really constipated,” Brie explained. “I think sometimes that’s the most uncomfortable part of the beginning part, like because when you’re on the painkillers, you’re not feeling the pain as much. But it’s the constipation that’s awful.”

Brie said she went approximately eight to 10 days without using the restroom. When she eventually went out for her first meal in 10 days, she told the waiter that she was “gluten-free” and initially believed there were no issues with her food. Later, however, Brie began experiencing “severe, like, crazy pain” in her stomach. “My body went from zero to 1000 on the toilet,” Brie said. “Because what happens to me is I get really sick from both ends.”

The situation quickly became more serious when Brie began feeling as though she was about to lose consciousness. She attempted to get the attention of her husband, Bryan. “I’m like, ‘Bryan, Bryan.’ And he wasn’t coming,” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘The f*ck, I’m about to die. Come.’” Bryan eventually rushed to help, but Brie said she then collapsed while still in the bathroom. “Sure enough, I’m like, timber, pants down on the toilet.”

Brie’s nanny was also present and came to assist after Bryan called for her. According to Brie, she completely lost consciousness and had to be carried to bed. “I’m completely out, like, out,” Brie said. With Brie incoherent and unresponsive, Bryan called 911. “They couldn’t wake me up,” Brie recalled, adding that her children were screaming as the frightening situation unfolded.

Emergency medical personnel eventually arrived and moved Brie to an ambulance. She remembered feeling extremely cold and repeatedly telling the EMTs about it. “I’m freezing cold. I’m freezing cold.” As Brie gradually regained awareness, she noticed an unpleasant smell. “All of a sudden, I kind of wake up and I go—I was like, ‘Oh, it smells like sh*t.’”

She then asked the EMTs a question that led to an embarrassing realization. “Did I sh*t my pants?” According to Brie, the EMTs calmly confirmed what had happened. “You did. But it’s OK.” Brie admitted that discovering she had soiled herself while unconscious left her emotional and apologetic. “So anyways, long story short, I sh*t my pants, but I did not know it,” Brie said. “And I go, ‘I sh*t my pants,’ and then I’m, like, getting emotional. I’m like—and then I’m apologizing.”

The EMTs reassured her and told her there was no need to apologize. “Stop apologizing.” Brie, however, admitted that she remained embarrassed by the situation. “I go, ‘But I can feel it anyway,’” Brie recalled. “’Cause that’s super embarrassing.” Looking back on the ordeal, Brie said the experience immediately snapped her back to awareness. “And, like, you guys, it’s one that woke me right the F up.”

The incident occurred during an already difficult recovery period for Brie following the broken scapula she sustained at SummerSlam. Her account describes how what began as an uncomfortable side effect of pain medication escalated into a situation serious enough for Bryan to call emergency services after she lost consciousness.