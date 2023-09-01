Backstage Update On Bryan Danielson’s Return From Injury

Bryan Danielson is getting closer to returning to the ring after being out for about a month.

When battling Kazuchika Okada in the main event of the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event in June, the top AEW star broke his arm. He worked the final few minutes of the match despite the injury.

The initial expectation was that Danielson would be out for 6-8 weeks, but the situation was worse than expected, and he needed surgery on July 3rd. Bryan revealed the injury during an appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on Danielson in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noting that he’s expected back in October, possibly in time for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event on October 1 in Seattle, Washington, Danielson’s home state.

Top NJPW stars are not expected to work the show, which is a tribute to NJPW founder Antonio Inoki.