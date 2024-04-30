Backstage Update On Cody Rhodes’ Injury Scare

Since the Undisputed WWE Champion faced former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, fans have been worried about Cody Rhodes.

Fans speculated that he may have injured his shoulder while doing a cutter spot with Hayes. Rhodes is scheduled to defend his title against AJ Styles this Saturday at Backlash France.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that he is not internally listed as injured, so it was either Rhodes doing an excellent job of selling or a minor injury that is not cause for concern.

Alvarez said, “Yesterday in the show, we were talking about the SmackDown spot where Cody and Carmelo did double dives. Both missed each other, crashed, and burned. Cody was grabbing his shoulder, and Cody was not listed as injured.”

Meltzer replied, “He’s not listed as injured, they never mentioned it on TV so it’s not a worked injury either. It’s not like some storyline because it was never mentioned.”

Alvarez added, “He was also not on the show at all. If they were going to mention it would be Friday.”

Meltzer stated, “I would think that I would think that if there’s is the main event on the pay per view. I would think that if they were doing a storyline and mentioned it when they showed they showed all kinds of clips from SmackDown, they never addressed it. So I would say that if it was going to be addressed as a storyline, it would have been addressed as far as the Pay Per View main event. It had been addressed tonight. So I don’t think it’s being addressed. The injury. I was told it is not listed as an injury, a real injury, so whatever it was. It might be just something. It might be something minor, it might be nothing at all, it’s probably nothing at all significant.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)