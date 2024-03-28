Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Contract Situation

WWE is just over a week away from hosting WrestleMania 40, which will feature some of the company’s biggest stars, including one who has yet to sign a new contract.

That star is Drew McIntyre, who has received praise for his character work on television as a heel heading into the WrestleMania season. He won the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, defeating Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul.

As a result of his victory, Drew will face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. His contract will expire shortly after the event.

According to PWInsider, McIntyre has informed those close to him that he has yet to sign a new WWE contract. The belief is that everyone is working with the expectation of reaching a new agreement.

However, according to his camp, nothing has been signed and the next step will be to focus on family, which will be a major factor in the decision.